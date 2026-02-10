Left Menu

Mystery in Peeragarhi: Unraveling the Case of Three Bodies Found in Car

Delhi Police are investigating the mysterious deaths of three individuals found in a car in Peeragarhi. Authorities are questioning a tantric practitioner believed to be connected with the deceased. No external injuries were found, and toxicology reports are pending to determine the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:21 IST
Representative image (Photo/X/@DelhiPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have intensified investigations surrounding the mysterious discovery of three bodies in a car at Peeragarhi. On Tuesday, a tantric practitioner and his associate from Northeast Delhi were questioned in connection to the deaths, officials confirmed.

The deceased—Randhir, Shivnaresh, and Laxmi—were colleagues in various businesses and were last seen alive on Sunday morning. Despite knowing each other well, police have not found any suspicious elements in their interactions. Authorities recovered liquor bottles and disposable glasses from the scene, along with vomit in the mouths of Shivnaresh and Laxmi, suggesting possible poisoning. However, no external injuries were detected.

Police have conducted postmortems on Randhir and Shivnaresh, preserving the viscera for further analysis. A viscera report, key in cases of unexplained deaths, will provide insights into potential poisoning. Meanwhile, CCTV footage is being reviewed to trace the event sequence, with a senior police official stating no arrests have been made, and all investigative routes remain open.

(With inputs from agencies.)

