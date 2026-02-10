Left Menu

Tragic Stabbing in West Delhi: Two Minors Apprehended

Two minors have been apprehended following the fatal stabbing of a minor boy in West Delhi's Khyala. The incident occurred after a dispute in an open area, leading to the victim's death from stomach injuries. Police have identified the victim as Sohail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:28 IST
Tragic Stabbing in West Delhi: Two Minors Apprehended
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in West Delhi's Khyala, police have apprehended two minors in connection with the fatal stabbing of a minor boy. The shocking event unfolded on Monday night in an open space near C Block's community centre. According to police reports, a PCR call at around 8:45 pm alerted them to the crime, prompting them to rush the injured boy to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where he later succumbed to his critical injuries.

Upon interrogation, the minors confessed that a quarrel in the open space led to the stabbing. The deceased, identified as Sohail, was the son of a tailor and is survived by two brothers. One brother is older while the other is younger.

Authorities disclosed that both minors are school dropouts. One minor's father is deceased, leaving his mother to work as a domestic help, and the other minor's parents hold factory jobs. Police are actively investigating the incident and have reviewed CCTV footage from around the crime scene to better understand the sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Rebirth of Tarique Rahman: A New Era for Bangladesh?

The Rebirth of Tarique Rahman: A New Era for Bangladesh?

 Global
2
India-US Trade Agreement to Boost Indian Agriculture with Zero-Duty Access

India-US Trade Agreement to Boost Indian Agriculture with Zero-Duty Access

 India
3
Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy Over 'Four Stars of Destiny' Memoir

Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy Over 'Four Stars of Destiny' Memoir

 India
4
Tragic Classroom Shooting: A Closer Look at the Tarn Taran Incident

Tragic Classroom Shooting: A Closer Look at the Tarn Taran Incident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026