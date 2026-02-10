Tragic Stabbing in West Delhi: Two Minors Apprehended

In a tragic incident in West Delhi's Khyala, police have apprehended two minors in connection with the fatal stabbing of a minor boy. The shocking event unfolded on Monday night in an open space near C Block's community centre. According to police reports, a PCR call at around 8:45 pm alerted them to the crime, prompting them to rush the injured boy to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where he later succumbed to his critical injuries.

Upon interrogation, the minors confessed that a quarrel in the open space led to the stabbing. The deceased, identified as Sohail, was the son of a tailor and is survived by two brothers. One brother is older while the other is younger.

Authorities disclosed that both minors are school dropouts. One minor's father is deceased, leaving his mother to work as a domestic help, and the other minor's parents hold factory jobs. Police are actively investigating the incident and have reviewed CCTV footage from around the crime scene to better understand the sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)