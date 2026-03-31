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Swift Arrests Following Fatal Stabbing in Delhi's Dabri Area

Two men, Rohit Kumar and Prem Sharma, have been arrested for a fatal stabbing and multiple knife attacks in southwest Delhi. Arrested after late-night police encounters, both have prior criminal records. The incidents left one person dead and three injured. Investigations found no communal angle behind the violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:07 IST
Swift Arrests Following Fatal Stabbing in Delhi's Dabri Area
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Two men sought in connection with a deadly stabbing and multiple knife attacks in southwest Delhi's Dabri area have been arrested following separate late-night encounters with law enforcement, an official reported on Tuesday.

Identified as Rohit Kumar alias Noddy and Prem Sharma alias Himanshu, the suspects, who possess prior criminal histories, allegedly retaliated with gunfire when police teams moved to capture them. They sustained leg injuries in the ensuing exchange of fire.

Within 24 hours of two stabbing incidents reported from Madhu Vihar on Sunday night, in which one individual was killed and three others critically injured, authorities acted swiftly to apprehend the culprits. The back-to-back incidents occurred within just 15 minutes. Police dismissed initial rumors of a communal motive.

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