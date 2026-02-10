Madurai Farmer Seeks Court Intervention Against Illegal Quarrying Near Kallanai
A PIL has been filed in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court by a local farmer seeking to protect life, the environment, and agricultural lands from illegal quarrying activities near Kallanai. The division bench has issued a notice to authorities on this pressing environmental concern.
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has been petitioned by R Subramaniyan, a farmer, seeking intervention against illegal quarrying activities around Kallanai in Kalligudi taluk, Madurai. The division bench comprising Justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan has issued a notice to relevant authorities on the public interest litigation (PIL).
Subramaniyan, hailing from Kallanai, alleges that numerous stone crushers and blue metal quarries operate unlawfully in the area, exceeding permitted depths and lease durations without necessary environmental clearances. He claims these operations grossly violate the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, the Mines Act, and other statutory provisions.
The petitioner warns that the reckless use of high-intensity explosives poses severe risks to local communities, causing rock fragments to damage nearby lands and threatening villagers' lives. The unchecked quarrying purportedly leads to environmental degradation, groundwater depletion, and destruction of fertile agricultural lands, sparking fear among residents and impacting their safety and livelihood.
