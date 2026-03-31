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Musi River Rejuvenation: Telangana's Initiative for Environmental Restoration and Cultural Harmony

Telangana's Deputy CM, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, announced that public suggestions for the Musi river rejuvenation project will be accepted online. Emphasizing cultural and environmental restoration, efforts will involve reconstructing religious sites and improving the river's health. The initiative engages community inputs and promises substantial government support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:56 IST
Musi River Rejuvenation: Telangana's Initiative for Environmental Restoration and Cultural Harmony
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In Telangana, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has invited public participation in the ambitious Musi river rejuvenation project by welcoming online suggestions from March 31 to April 15. The Deputy CM, who leads the cabinet sub-committee for Musi development, confirmed that valuable inputs will undergo thorough analysis.

Emphasizing a holistic restoration approach, the project includes reconstructing the Omkareshwara and Machileshwara temples, aligning with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's broader vision. Officials have been tasked with coordinating various aspects of the initiative, ensuring participation from defense authorities, displaced families, and banking stakeholders.

The rejuvenation aims to address pollution concerns while fostering cultural integration by constructing diverse religious monuments along the riverbanks. The Deputy Chief Minister assured continuous support from the Musi Sub-committee and underscored the project's potential as a career milestone for involved officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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