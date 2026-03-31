Musi River Rejuvenation: Telangana's Initiative for Environmental Restoration and Cultural Harmony

In Telangana, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has invited public participation in the ambitious Musi river rejuvenation project by welcoming online suggestions from March 31 to April 15. The Deputy CM, who leads the cabinet sub-committee for Musi development, confirmed that valuable inputs will undergo thorough analysis.

Emphasizing a holistic restoration approach, the project includes reconstructing the Omkareshwara and Machileshwara temples, aligning with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's broader vision. Officials have been tasked with coordinating various aspects of the initiative, ensuring participation from defense authorities, displaced families, and banking stakeholders.

The rejuvenation aims to address pollution concerns while fostering cultural integration by constructing diverse religious monuments along the riverbanks. The Deputy Chief Minister assured continuous support from the Musi Sub-committee and underscored the project's potential as a career milestone for involved officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)