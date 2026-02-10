Parliamentary Chaos: Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Heated Opposition Protests

In a turbulent session on Tuesday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned within minutes as opposition parties staged vociferous protests. The disruption, which took place during scheduled discussions on the Union Budget for 2026-27, necessitated the House's postponement until noon.

Earlier, BJP women MPs rallied behind Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, criticizing opposition members for an "unfortunate incident" involving thrown papers and incursions into the Well of the House during discussions on the President's address. These lawmakers accused opposition women MPs of encircling the Prime Minister's seat and making aggressive moves toward the Speaker's chamber on February 4, prompting calls for severe disciplinary action.

Speaker Om Birla revealed that he had advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to avoid attending the House following indications of potential disruptions by Congress MPs. Backing the BJP's complaint, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the Congress members for allegedly trespassing parliamentary boundaries and compromising decorum by approaching the Treasury benches.

