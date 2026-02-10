Left Menu

Parliamentary Chaos: Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Heated Opposition Protests

The Lok Sabha was abruptly adjourned following protests from opposition parties during a scheduled budget discussion. BJP women MPs condemned the opposition's disruptive actions, urging Speaker Om Birla for strict measures. The situation escalated with claims of misconduct involving Congress MPs, prompting preventive advice for PM Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:45 IST
Parliamentary Chaos: Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Heated Opposition Protests
Lok Sabha proceedings (Photo/Youtube/SansadTV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a turbulent session on Tuesday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned within minutes as opposition parties staged vociferous protests. The disruption, which took place during scheduled discussions on the Union Budget for 2026-27, necessitated the House's postponement until noon.

Earlier, BJP women MPs rallied behind Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, criticizing opposition members for an "unfortunate incident" involving thrown papers and incursions into the Well of the House during discussions on the President's address. These lawmakers accused opposition women MPs of encircling the Prime Minister's seat and making aggressive moves toward the Speaker's chamber on February 4, prompting calls for severe disciplinary action.

Speaker Om Birla revealed that he had advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to avoid attending the House following indications of potential disruptions by Congress MPs. Backing the BJP's complaint, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the Congress members for allegedly trespassing parliamentary boundaries and compromising decorum by approaching the Treasury benches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crow Deaths Stir Bird Flu Fears in Vedasandur

Crow Deaths Stir Bird Flu Fears in Vedasandur

 India
2
Supreme Court to Review Plea Against Assam CM Over Viral Video Controversy

Supreme Court to Review Plea Against Assam CM Over Viral Video Controversy

 India
3
Banks Exploit TREPS-SDF Rate Spread for Risk-Free Gains

Banks Exploit TREPS-SDF Rate Spread for Risk-Free Gains

 India
4
AstraZeneca's Ambitious Growth Projections: A Cancer Treatment-Fueled Expansion

AstraZeneca's Ambitious Growth Projections: A Cancer Treatment-Fueled Expans...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bias, safety, and accountability gaps persist in deployed healthcare AI systems

Why renewable energy in MENA depends more on economic stability than resources

Cyber threat intelligence can no longer survive without AI

Artificial intelligence could change future of antimicrobial drug discovery: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026