Gold Retains Support Despite Market Volatility and Upcoming U.S. Economic Data
Gold prices dipped but stayed above $5,000 per ounce as investors exercised caution ahead of critical U.S. jobs and inflation data. Market movements are influenced by the dollar's fluctuations and Federal Reserve policy expectations. Meanwhile, silver prices showed significant volatility, reacting sharply to financial forecasts.
Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Tuesday, yet remained above the $5,000-per-ounce threshold as investors remained cautious ahead of imminent U.S. jobs and inflation reports. The data could be pivotal in determining the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decisions, with analysts closely monitoring the economic indicators.
Spot gold decreased by 0.7% to $5,030.80 per ounce, following a 2% boost on Monday, spurred by a weakened dollar. U.S. gold futures for April saw a 0.5% reduction, settling at $5,051.70 per ounce, while silver fell 2.1% to $81.63 an ounce. The dollar's appreciation impacted the price volatility of these metals.
Analysts, including Ilya Spivak from Tastylive, see inherent upward potential for gold but acknowledge the short-term influences of Federal Reserve policies. Investors await key U.S. economic data releases this week that could further affect metal prices. Despite recent turbulence, gold and silver maintain support at $5,000 and $80 levels respectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Macron Advocates for EU Eurobonds to Counter Dollar Dominance
Yen Holds Strong Amid Dollar Woes and Takaichi's Victory
Gold Shines as Dollar Dims: A Week of Economic Insights
Takaichi's Victory Bolsters Yen, Pressures Dollar Amid U.S.-China Tensions
Gold Prices Surge Amidst Economic Forecasts and Soft Dollar