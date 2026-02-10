Gold Retains Support Despite Market Volatility and Upcoming U.S. Economic Data

Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Tuesday, yet remained above the $5,000-per-ounce threshold as investors remained cautious ahead of imminent U.S. jobs and inflation reports. The data could be pivotal in determining the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decisions, with analysts closely monitoring the economic indicators.

Spot gold decreased by 0.7% to $5,030.80 per ounce, following a 2% boost on Monday, spurred by a weakened dollar. U.S. gold futures for April saw a 0.5% reduction, settling at $5,051.70 per ounce, while silver fell 2.1% to $81.63 an ounce. The dollar's appreciation impacted the price volatility of these metals.

Analysts, including Ilya Spivak from Tastylive, see inherent upward potential for gold but acknowledge the short-term influences of Federal Reserve policies. Investors await key U.S. economic data releases this week that could further affect metal prices. Despite recent turbulence, gold and silver maintain support at $5,000 and $80 levels respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)