Left Menu

Gold Retains Support Despite Market Volatility and Upcoming U.S. Economic Data

Gold prices dipped but stayed above $5,000 per ounce as investors exercised caution ahead of critical U.S. jobs and inflation data. Market movements are influenced by the dollar's fluctuations and Federal Reserve policy expectations. Meanwhile, silver prices showed significant volatility, reacting sharply to financial forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:06 IST
Gold Retains Support Despite Market Volatility and Upcoming U.S. Economic Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Tuesday, yet remained above the $5,000-per-ounce threshold as investors remained cautious ahead of imminent U.S. jobs and inflation reports. The data could be pivotal in determining the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decisions, with analysts closely monitoring the economic indicators.

Spot gold decreased by 0.7% to $5,030.80 per ounce, following a 2% boost on Monday, spurred by a weakened dollar. U.S. gold futures for April saw a 0.5% reduction, settling at $5,051.70 per ounce, while silver fell 2.1% to $81.63 an ounce. The dollar's appreciation impacted the price volatility of these metals.

Analysts, including Ilya Spivak from Tastylive, see inherent upward potential for gold but acknowledge the short-term influences of Federal Reserve policies. Investors await key U.S. economic data releases this week that could further affect metal prices. Despite recent turbulence, gold and silver maintain support at $5,000 and $80 levels respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Embassy Developments Reports Robust Q3 Growth With New Launch Success

Embassy Developments Reports Robust Q3 Growth With New Launch Success

 Global
2
India's Buyout Boom: Charting the Future of Private Equity

India's Buyout Boom: Charting the Future of Private Equity

 India
3
Superb Altura: Revolutionizing Realty Amidst Mumbai's Air Quality Crisis

Superb Altura: Revolutionizing Realty Amidst Mumbai's Air Quality Crisis

 India
4
AI's Rising Tide: Pioneering Developments in Asia-Pacific

AI's Rising Tide: Pioneering Developments in Asia-Pacific

 Nicaragua

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026