Congress Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker: An Unprecedented Step

The Congress party has lodged a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, citing bias and inequitable treatment towards opposition MPs. Despite the historic move, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi did not sign the notice, as protocol discourages his participation in such actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:03 IST
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a striking political maneuver, the Congress party submitted a no-confidence motion notice against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing him of partiality and denying opposition MPs the opportunity to speak on critical matters. The decision, seen as unprecedented, comes amidst mounting tensions within the Parliament.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi confirmed that the motion was filed at 1:14 PM, with allegations of "blatantly partisan" conduct by the Speaker. Despite the motion being backed by 118 MPs, Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi refrained from signing, adhering to parliamentary protocol for such actions.

According to the motion details revealed by Congress MP Manickam Tagore, the party cited four incidents showcasing the Speaker's partiality, including ignoring Opposition's grievances and mishandling discussions. Trinamool Congress has advised Congress to seek dialogue before executing the motion, warning that further inaction could escalate their support for the no-confidence proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

