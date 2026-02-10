Left Menu

Debate Intensifies in Lamborghini Crash Case: Contradicting Claims and Ongoing Investigation

The Lamborghini accident on Kanpur's VIP Road has sparked controversy as KK Mishra claims his son Shivam was not driving during the crash. Allegations contrast with police evidence pointing to Shivam. Meanwhile, legal actions proceed as the investigation continues, with tensions running high over the incident's details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:11 IST
Debate Intensifies in Lamborghini Crash Case: Contradicting Claims and Ongoing Investigation
KK Mishra, father of Shivam Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The fallout from the Lamborghini accident on Kanpur's VIP Road continues to spark controversy as KK Mishra, father of the alleged accused Shivam Mishra, denies police claims that his son was behind the wheel at the time of the crash. He maintains that a hired driver was operating the vehicle while Shivam was unwell and unconscious.

Speaking outside Gwaltoli police station, KK Mishra insisted that Shivam and the driver were in the luxury car amid potential technical issues. The vehicle, he claimed, was being tested following maintenance but became entangled in a collision with an autorickshaw when Shivam lost consciousness.

Lawyer Dharmendra Singh Dharmu revealed driver Mohan has sought to surrender amidst allegations that have named Shivam in the FIR. Contradicting statements from Kanpur Police Commissioner reveal Shivam is a key suspect based on CCTV evidence, underscoring the investigation's contentious nature.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Infant Dies After Factory Explosion in Chhattisgarh

Tragedy Strikes: Infant Dies After Factory Explosion in Chhattisgarh

 India
2
Republicans Intensify ACA Fraud Probe

Republicans Intensify ACA Fraud Probe

 Global
3
Bengal's Triumph: Sudip Kumar Gharami's Heroics Propel Team to Ranji Trophy Semis

Bengal's Triumph: Sudip Kumar Gharami's Heroics Propel Team to Ranji Trophy ...

 India
4
Controversial Indo-US Trade Pact Sparks Political Debate

Controversial Indo-US Trade Pact Sparks Political Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026