Debate Intensifies in Lamborghini Crash Case: Contradicting Claims and Ongoing Investigation
The Lamborghini accident on Kanpur's VIP Road has sparked controversy as KK Mishra claims his son Shivam was not driving during the crash. Allegations contrast with police evidence pointing to Shivam. Meanwhile, legal actions proceed as the investigation continues, with tensions running high over the incident's details.
- Country:
- India
The fallout from the Lamborghini accident on Kanpur's VIP Road continues to spark controversy as KK Mishra, father of the alleged accused Shivam Mishra, denies police claims that his son was behind the wheel at the time of the crash. He maintains that a hired driver was operating the vehicle while Shivam was unwell and unconscious.
Speaking outside Gwaltoli police station, KK Mishra insisted that Shivam and the driver were in the luxury car amid potential technical issues. The vehicle, he claimed, was being tested following maintenance but became entangled in a collision with an autorickshaw when Shivam lost consciousness.
Lawyer Dharmendra Singh Dharmu revealed driver Mohan has sought to surrender amidst allegations that have named Shivam in the FIR. Contradicting statements from Kanpur Police Commissioner reveal Shivam is a key suspect based on CCTV evidence, underscoring the investigation's contentious nature.
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Inquiry: The Ambani Money Laundering Investigation
Controversy Deepens in Kanpur Lamborghini Crash Investigation
AAIB Seeks New Leadership Amid Investigation Surge
High-Speed Lamborghini Crash Sparks Major Investigation in Kanpur
Royal Palace Ready to Assist in Prince Andrew Investigation