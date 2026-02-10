Left Menu

Luxury Stocks Surge Amidst BP's Buyback Suspension

Europe's STOXX 600 index remained comparatively steady. While BP saw a decrease following the suspension of their share buyback scheme, luxury stocks surged with Kering leading gains. AI-related market disruptions also sparked concerns. Standard Chartered faced losses as their CFO departed, and TUI reported mixed financial updates.

On Tuesday, Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 share index remained stable, as BP's sharp decline offset gains in luxury stocks following an upbeat earnings report from Kering. BP fell by 4% after announcing a pause in its share buyback program and a significant write-down in its renewables and biogas units.

The general energy sector experienced a 0.7% dip. According to Joshua Sherrard-Bewhay, ESG analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, this signals challenges for BP in leveraging its green energy potential. Meanwhile, gains were observed in luxury stocks, achieving a 1.6% rise, driven by a 13.5% surge in Kering's shares, as investors were encouraged by a less-than-expected sales drop under new CEO Luca de Meo's leadership.

Similarly, concerns over AI-related disruptions impacted insurance stocks, causing a sector-wide fall of 1.3%. While the STOXX 600 has thus far surpassed the U.S. S&P 500 this year, uncertainties persist around AI's influence on traditional sectors and trade relationships with the U.S. Standard Chartered and TUI faced declines due to executive changes and booking concerns, respectively, whilst Thule enjoyed revenue success.

