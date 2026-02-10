MIDASX Leaps Forward: Fintech Powerhouse Fuels India's Financial Revolution

India's fintech sector is witnessing a seismic shift as MIDASX, a frontrunner in financial product distribution, reported a remarkable 30% increase in revenue for Q3 FY 25-26. The achievement marks a significant milestone for the company, reaching break-even point with its SaaS offerings and displaying strong financial health.

Co-Founder & CEO Aakash Bansal highlighted this quarter as a pivotal moment for MIDASX, steering the firm from development to scaling. Emphasizing cash-flow positivity, the launch of a comprehensive AI-powered fintech ecosystem is poised to redefine the landscape of India's financial distribution through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships.

In a bid to solidify its leadership position, MIDASX is scaling its operations with a new 100-seater office in Mumbai and expanding its team significantly. The firm is advancing its multi-asset marketplace and aims to further integrate AI-driven solutions to enhance operational efficiency for financial intermediaries, setting new standards in the fintech domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)