MIDASX Leaps Forward: Fintech Powerhouse Fuels India's Financial Revolution

MIDASX, a leading fintech platform in India, reported a 30% revenue growth in Q3 FY 25-26. Achieving a critical milestone in unit economics, the firm is scaling its multi-asset, AI-powered ecosystem, aiming to revolutionize financial distribution. MIDASX is expanding its workforce and market presence significantly.

India's fintech sector is witnessing a seismic shift as MIDASX, a frontrunner in financial product distribution, reported a remarkable 30% increase in revenue for Q3 FY 25-26. The achievement marks a significant milestone for the company, reaching break-even point with its SaaS offerings and displaying strong financial health.

Co-Founder & CEO Aakash Bansal highlighted this quarter as a pivotal moment for MIDASX, steering the firm from development to scaling. Emphasizing cash-flow positivity, the launch of a comprehensive AI-powered fintech ecosystem is poised to redefine the landscape of India's financial distribution through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships.

In a bid to solidify its leadership position, MIDASX is scaling its operations with a new 100-seater office in Mumbai and expanding its team significantly. The firm is advancing its multi-asset marketplace and aims to further integrate AI-driven solutions to enhance operational efficiency for financial intermediaries, setting new standards in the fintech domain.

