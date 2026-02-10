Tragic Loss in Mathura: Family of Five Found Dead

In a heart-wrenching incident, a family of five was found dead in their home in Mathura's Khapparpur village on Tuesday, with police suspecting mass suicide as the cause. A suicide note and a video from the family's patriarch suggested deep personal distress.

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old farmer Manish Kumar, his wife, two daughters Honey (8) and Priyanshi (5), and son Prateek (3). When the children failed to appear for play in the morning, Manish's brother discovered the tragic scene, accompanied by local villagers.

The suicide note allegedly penned by Manish Kumar indicated voluntary intent to end their lives, and absolved others of any blame. Authorities, including Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar and District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh, are investigating the matter, with full support to the bereaved family assured by officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)