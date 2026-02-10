Left Menu

NGT Takes Urgent Action on Deadly Meghalaya Coal Mine Explosion

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has initiated legal action following a fatal explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya, India, which resulted in 18 deaths. The case was registered after a media report exposed potential environmental law violations and ongoing illegal mining operations despite a prior ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:25 IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has initiated legal proceedings after a media report revealed a fatal explosion at an unlawfully operated rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, which claimed the lives of 18 people.

The incident, reportedly triggered by the use of dynamite, occurred at the illicit mining site around 11 a.m., resulting in several fatalities and entrapment of others underground. This has raised significant concerns about continued illegal mining operations despite existing bans.

A bench led by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel indicated that the explosion highlighted non-compliance with previous tribunal orders and violations of environmental laws. The Tribunal has summoned key officials, with the matter set for a hearing on May 19, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

