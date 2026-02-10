Left Menu

Penguin Random House Clarifies 'Four Stars of Destiny' Release Amid Controversy

Penguin Random House has addressed allegations regarding the availability of General MM Naravane's memoir, 'Four Stars of Destiny'. The publisher insists the book isn't published despite claims from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Legal action is planned against unauthorized distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:28 IST
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Parliament during the 2026 Budget session of Parliament (Photo/ANI, X/@PenguinIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Penguin Random House has issued a statement following allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concerning the availability of the memoir 'Four Stars of Destiny,' written by former Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane. The publisher emphasized that the book has not yet been published or made available for purchase, despite contrasting claims.

The publisher clarifies that a book is only considered published when available through retail channels and outlined their commitment to transparency in publishing practices. Rahul Gandhi had referenced General Naravane's earlier social media post and stated the memoir was allegedly available online, sparking a political debate.

In response to claims of pre-print copies circulating, Penguin Random House warned against copyright infringement and intends to pursue legal remedies. Meanwhile, Delhi Police have initiated an investigation into the alleged leak of the book. The controversy follows Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha address, where he was admonished for citing unpublished work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

