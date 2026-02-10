Penguin Random House Clarifies 'Four Stars of Destiny' Release Amid Controversy

Penguin Random House has issued a statement following allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concerning the availability of the memoir 'Four Stars of Destiny,' written by former Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane. The publisher emphasized that the book has not yet been published or made available for purchase, despite contrasting claims.

The publisher clarifies that a book is only considered published when available through retail channels and outlined their commitment to transparency in publishing practices. Rahul Gandhi had referenced General Naravane's earlier social media post and stated the memoir was allegedly available online, sparking a political debate.

In response to claims of pre-print copies circulating, Penguin Random House warned against copyright infringement and intends to pursue legal remedies. Meanwhile, Delhi Police have initiated an investigation into the alleged leak of the book. The controversy follows Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha address, where he was admonished for citing unpublished work.

