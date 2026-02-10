BJP Targets Congress Over No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker

In a fiery outburst on Tuesday, BJP MP Sambit Patra condemned the Congress-led no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, challenging the Congress's integrity by referencing past impeachment attempts against a Tamil Nadu judge.

Accusing the Congress and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, of disregarding parliamentary protocols, Patra declared, "You are so entitled that you don't feel like following any protocols of the House, and then you say you don't have confidence in anyone." Patra further chastised the Congress for allegedly attempting an impeachment against a Tamil Nadu judge involved in the Deepam case, a move the Supreme Court recently invalidated.

The controversy arose as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tasked the House Secretary-General to evaluate the no-confidence motion. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi announced that 118 MPs have endorsed the motion, citing the Speaker's "blatantly partisan" conduct and incidents where Opposition leaders, like LoP Rahul Gandhi, were obstructed in parliamentary discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)