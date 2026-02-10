Left Menu

Oman Mediates Critical U.S.-Iran Nuclear Negotiations

Iran and the United States, with Oman's mediation, held discussions to seek a 'balanced and just' agreement. The talks follow heightened tensions due to U.S. naval deployment and Iran's crackdown on protests. Both nations aim to avert military conflict and address regional security issues.

Updated: 10-02-2026 17:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to defuse escalating tensions, Omani officials last week facilitated nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States. The discussions were aimed at forging a 'balanced and just' agreement, as both nations seek to avoid further military escalation in the region.

The talks occurred against a backdrop of complex geopolitical dynamics, following President Trump's deployment of a U.S. naval flotilla in the region amid fears of conflict. With Iranian protests being harshly suppressed, these diplomatic efforts underscore the urgent need for peaceful resolution.

Key points of contention include Iran's ballistic missile program and its uranium enrichment activities. While the U.S. pushes to expand talks beyond nuclear issues, Iran insists on its right to nuclear enrichment and demands the lifting of financial sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

