Doon School Kidnapping Rumors Debunked: Principal and Police Set the Record Straight

In a decisive response to emerging reports, Doon International School's Principal, Dinesh Barthwal, categorically denied rumors of a Class 11 student's kidnapping outside the school premises as 'misleading and inaccurate'.

During a conversation with ANI, Barthwal stated that internal investigations and comprehensive reviews of CCTV footage affirmed that the claims hold no truth. The principal emphasized the proactive measures taken by the school, which include equipping the campus with extensive camera surveillance and diligently monitoring all activities.

Barthwal detailed the school's formal denial issued to the local newspaper editor and senior police officers, urging media outlets to confirm and verify information with school officials to prevent the distribution of misleading stories that could damage the institution's reputation.

Earlier reports had suggested that a woman orchestrated the attempted kidnapping of a student, triggering a prompt response from the Uttarakhand Police, who quickly ascertained the allegations were without merit upon reviewing CCTV footage.

SSP Ajay Singh explained that the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding among students; the woman in question, identified as Reshma Praveen, was at the location with her family for medical purposes, during which an innocent inquiry about school fees led to unfounded rumors.

In her defense broadcasted via ANI, Praveen refuted the claims and vowed to pursue legal action against those responsible for her defamation. As further details emerged, Singh reassured the public and urged vigilance in combating rumor-spreading among children.

