Tragic Collision: School Bus and Tractor Crash Claims Two Lives in Warangal

In a harrowing incident in Warangal district, a school bus carrying approximately 40 students collided with a tractor, resulting in two fatalities, police officials reported.

The accident, falling under Parvathagiri police's jurisdiction, occurred due to the school bus driver's alleged rash and negligent driving, according to Inspector B Rajagopal. The tractor, with about 15 passengers, was struck during an ill-fated overtaking maneuver by the school bus, leading to severe injuries among its occupants.

Tragically, Ismail, aged 50, and his 2-year-old grandson, Rehan, succumbed to their injuries. Several students aboard the bus also sustained injuries, with two reportedly in serious condition. Telangana Police have initiated an investigation as they seek to unravel more details surrounding this tragic accident.

