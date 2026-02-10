Left Menu

Mystery Deepens: Arrests Made in Mumbai Firing Incidents

In Govandi, Mumbai, a girl was fatally shot, sparking a police investigation. Simultaneously, five individuals were arrested in connection with a separate shooting outside Bollywood director Rohit Shetty's residence. The arrests highlight a possibly intertwined criminal conspiracy, with the use of encrypted communications complicating the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:47 IST
Mumbai Police (Photo/X @MumbaiPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, a fatal shooting in Mumbai's Govandi area claimed the life of a girl, prompting a thorough investigation by the police under the jurisdiction of Shivaji Nagar. This incident coincides with the arrest of five men in connection to another high-profile shooting outside Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence.

Following the February 1st attack on Shetty's home, four suspects were promptly apprehended. Received into custody by Mumbai's Esplanade Court, the suspects, along with a fifth man detained later, will remain under police watch until February 11, 2026. The court expressed the need for detailed inquiries and coordinated interrogations, underlining the severity of the alleged crimes.

Authorities uncovered a web of covert communications conducted on the Signal app among suspects, who reportedly threatened further attacks in a social media post. Efforts to retrieve encrypted messages include suspected links to Shubham Lonkar. While defense lawyers argue for weak circumstantial evidence, police press on with their probe into this suspected conspiracy network.

