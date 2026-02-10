Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Unveils Major Financial Approvals and Policy Reforms

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav led a cabinet meeting that approved Rs 7,133.17 crore for tribal and women's schemes. Key decisions include substantial financial support for tribal affairs and electrification projects, along with significant reforms in the civil service pension systems, enhancing benefits for retirees and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:49 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav is chairing the cabinet meeting (Photo / X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
The cabinet meeting chaired by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ushered in significant financial allocations and reforms. A staggering Rs 7,133.17 crore was sanctioned for initiatives championed by the Tribal Affairs and Women and Child Development Departments, aimed at funding their projects till the fiscal year 2030-31.

In a landmark decision, Rs 2,350 crore was allocated to the PVTG Diet Grant Scheme, while Rs 1,703.15 crore will bolster the Integrated Hostel Scheme. The CM Rise School Scheme received Rs 1,416.91 crore, with additional funding for various educational allowances, scholarships, and the Covid-19 Child Service Scheme.

The cabinet also endorsed electrification projects under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, with funds for both grid and off-grid electrification totaling over Rs 463 crore. New pension rule amendments were approved, enhancing retiree benefits and introducing a family pension provision in case of a subscriber's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

