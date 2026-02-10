Left Menu

Unclaimed Deposits: Unlocking India's Banking Reserves

As of January 2026, Rs 72,454 crore in unclaimed bank deposits are held in the Reserve Bank of India's DEA Fund. Measures such as the UDGAM portal and amendments in banking laws aim to identify rightful claimants. The RBI and Indian government focus on enhancing cooperative banks and deposit security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:51 IST
Unclaimed Deposits: Unlocking India's Banking Reserves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Recent data reveals that as of January 28, 2026, a staggering Rs 72,454 crore in unclaimed bank deposits resides in the Reserve Bank of India's Depositor Education and Awareness Fund. This includes funds from public, private, and foreign lenders, parliament was informed.

To address the issue, initiatives like the UDGAM portal have been launched for easier public access to unclaimed deposits data, alongside changes in banking laws to allow multiple nominations for depositors.

The RBI, in sync with the government, is also bolstering cooperative banks to enhance financial health, regulatory measures, and depositors' security across the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan's World Cup Boycott Drama: A Stand for Bangladesh's Respect

Pakistan's World Cup Boycott Drama: A Stand for Bangladesh's Respect

 Pakistan
2
Continued Detention: The Struggle for Freedom of Pablo Guanipa

Continued Detention: The Struggle for Freedom of Pablo Guanipa

 Global
3
West Bengal Challenges High Court's Central Forces Order Amid Murshidabad Unrest

West Bengal Challenges High Court's Central Forces Order Amid Murshidabad Un...

 India
4
Bridging Borders: India and China's Strategic Dialogue

Bridging Borders: India and China's Strategic Dialogue

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026