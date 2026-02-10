Unclaimed Deposits: Unlocking India's Banking Reserves

Recent data reveals that as of January 28, 2026, a staggering Rs 72,454 crore in unclaimed bank deposits resides in the Reserve Bank of India's Depositor Education and Awareness Fund. This includes funds from public, private, and foreign lenders, parliament was informed.

To address the issue, initiatives like the UDGAM portal have been launched for easier public access to unclaimed deposits data, alongside changes in banking laws to allow multiple nominations for depositors.

The RBI, in sync with the government, is also bolstering cooperative banks to enhance financial health, regulatory measures, and depositors' security across the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)