AB InBev India to Revolutionize Barley Sourcing by 2026

AB InBev India plans to procure 16,000 tons of domestic barley in 2026, engaging 2,000 farmers through its SmartBarley program. The initiative, focusing on sustainable agriculture, covers key states and strengthens supply chains. Since 2009, AB InBev has enhanced farming partnerships, fostering resilient agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

AB InBev India is stepping up its commitment to domestic barley sourcing, planning to procure over 16,000 tons by 2026. This move aims to solidify long-term sourcing resilience and boost farmer market linkages.

Through the SmartBarley program, the company intends to engage more than 2,000 barley farmers in key states like Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Unveiled at the 6th Annual Barley Growers Day in Chomu, Rajasthan, the initiative is set to enhance sustainable agriculture, spread scientific farming practices, and build resilient local supply chains.

Since 2009, AB InBev has been working with barley farmers in India and expanded the SmartBarley framework in 2016. The company continues to foster long-term partnerships with farmers by providing regenerative agriculture practices and timely insights, proven to create resilient supply chains for the future.

