BJP Leader Annamalai Slams DMK Over TNPSC Exam Cancellation

BJP leader K. Annamalai criticizes the DMK for the abrupt cancellation of the Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services Main Examination, citing it as a rare post-Independence occurrence. Technical glitches led to the postponement. Annamalai also advocates for Palani to become a separate district soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:05 IST
BJP leader K. Annamalai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong statement, BJP leader K. Annamalai took aim at the DMK government for the unexpected cancellation of the Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services (Group II and IIA Services) Main Examination, an event he described as unprecedented since India's Independence. Annamalai voiced his concerns during a visit to Dindigul, pointing out the trust and hope young candidates place in these examinations, which are managed by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) under the Chief Minister's direct control. He compared the DMK's failure to stop NEET with this sudden halt, emphasizing the discontent caused among examinees.

The TNPSC announced the cancellation, attributing it to unforeseen technical issues. They assured candidates that the exams would be rescheduled, with updated dates, new examination centers, and fresh hall tickets being communicated via SMS and email at least 15 days prior to the new exam date. This decision was made to maintain fairness and transparency, considering the welfare of the candidates affected.

Additionally, Annamalai pressed for the elevation of Palani, currently part of Tamil Nadu, to a separate district, promising change within 30 days. He criticized the government's failure to add new districts since taking power, arguing that Palani would have already seen such a promotion if it were located in another Indian state. His statements suggest a continued push for district status before the set deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

