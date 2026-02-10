Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Concerns Over India-US Trade Deal: Impact on J&K Farmers

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has voiced concerns about the India-US Interim Trade Agreement, claiming it will negatively impact Jammu and Kashmir farmers. Imports of duty-free nuts, dry fruits, and dairy from the US pose a risk to local agricultural interests. The agreement aims for balanced trade despite regional apprehensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:12 IST
Omar Abdullah's Concerns Over India-US Trade Deal: Impact on J&K Farmers
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed apprehensions regarding the India-US Interim Trade Agreement, stating it could severely affect the agricultural interests of Jammu and Kashmir. While speaking to reporters, Abdullah emphasized that duty-free imports of nuts, dry fruits, fresh fruits, and dairy products from the US might lead to significant local losses.

Abdullah noted the region's dependency on dried fruits, walnuts, almonds, saffron, apples, and kiwis—products potentially impacted by increased competition from American counterparts. He argued the deal favors American imports at the expense of local producers, with no apparent advantages for Jammu and Kashmir.

The agreement, part of a larger framework announced by the US and India, seeks to bolster bilateral trade. However, it has drawn criticism for potentially undercutting local markets. Union Minister Piyush Goyal assured protective measures for local apple growers, citing a quota system to prevent market flooding with cheaper American apples.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan's World Cup Boycott Drama: A Stand for Bangladesh's Respect

Pakistan's World Cup Boycott Drama: A Stand for Bangladesh's Respect

 Pakistan
2
Continued Detention: The Struggle for Freedom of Pablo Guanipa

Continued Detention: The Struggle for Freedom of Pablo Guanipa

 Global
3
West Bengal Challenges High Court's Central Forces Order Amid Murshidabad Unrest

West Bengal Challenges High Court's Central Forces Order Amid Murshidabad Un...

 India
4
Bridging Borders: India and China's Strategic Dialogue

Bridging Borders: India and China's Strategic Dialogue

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026