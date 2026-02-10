Omar Abdullah's Concerns Over India-US Trade Deal: Impact on J&K Farmers

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed apprehensions regarding the India-US Interim Trade Agreement, stating it could severely affect the agricultural interests of Jammu and Kashmir. While speaking to reporters, Abdullah emphasized that duty-free imports of nuts, dry fruits, fresh fruits, and dairy products from the US might lead to significant local losses.

Abdullah noted the region's dependency on dried fruits, walnuts, almonds, saffron, apples, and kiwis—products potentially impacted by increased competition from American counterparts. He argued the deal favors American imports at the expense of local producers, with no apparent advantages for Jammu and Kashmir.

The agreement, part of a larger framework announced by the US and India, seeks to bolster bilateral trade. However, it has drawn criticism for potentially undercutting local markets. Union Minister Piyush Goyal assured protective measures for local apple growers, citing a quota system to prevent market flooding with cheaper American apples.

(With inputs from agencies.)