Smooth Ramadhan Preparations Underway in Kashmir

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg reviewed arrangements for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadhan. The meeting focused on ensuring public convenience with measures for uninterrupted electricity, food safety, sanitation, and public transport across Kashmir Division, scheduled to begin on February 17 or 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Anshul Garg, has spearheaded a high-level assembly to discuss preparations for the forthcoming Muslim fasting month, Ramadhan. The focus of this meeting was to streamline arrangements for residents throughout the Kashmir region, as stated by an official spokesperson.

The meeting saw participation from leading officials from various departments, as well as Imams of significant mosques in the area. The imminent start of Ramadhan, anticipated around February 17 or 18, depending on the sighting of the crescent, demanded a comprehensive approach to ensure smooth observance of the fasting month.

Garg instructed Deputy Commissioners to ensure readiness in their districts, emphasizing the importance of uninterrupted power supply during peak religious hours. The Food Safety Department was tasked with overseeing repeated market inspections to guarantee safe and high-quality food availability. Additionally, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation was urged to enhance sanitation, while public transportation services were to be bolstered, particularly in the Hazratbal locality.

