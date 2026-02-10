'LakhpatiBitiya Yojna': Delhi's New Scheme for Girl Child Empowerment

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the launch of 'Delhi LakhpatiBitiya Yojna', aiming to boost the financial security and academic growth of girls from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The new scheme, which updates the 2008 'Ladli Scheme', will start on April 1 and provide monetary support up to Rs 56,000 through structured financial investments.

Under the initiative, funds will accumulate over time and be disbursed upon maturity into the beneficiaries' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. A digital portal will soon facilitate the scheme, with applications limited to girls whose families have resided in Delhi for at least three years, with an income threshold of Rs 1.20 lakh annually.

The government's efforts are directed toward ensuring educational continuation for two girls per family, addressing unclaimed funds under the previous scheme. The new scheme emphasizes long-term impact, enabling investment in the girls' futures, as committed by the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)