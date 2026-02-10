RBI Streamlines NBFC Regulations: Surrenders and Exemptions Announced

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced significant regulatory changes on Tuesday, stating that Tata Motors Finance and Piramal Enterprises have surrendered their certificates of registration. These developments occur after the entities merged with their respective associate companies in the recent past.

In addition to these two entities, six other non-banking finance companies, including AAR Shyam India Investment Company and Sri Ramachandra Enterprises, have also relinquished their licences. These moves coincide with Tata Motors Finance and Piramal Enterprises' completed mergers with Tata Capital and Piramal Finance, respectively. The central bank aims to streamline the financial industry's regulatory framework through these initiatives.

Moreover, the RBI has issued draft amendments proposing the exemption of specific non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) from the registration requirement, focusing on those with an asset size below Rs 1,000 crore. The RBI invites public and stakeholder comments until March 4, 2026, as part of ongoing efforts to accommodate low-risk NBFCs under a new regulatory framework while safeguarding financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)