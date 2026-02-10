Left Menu

Milano Cortina Olympic Medals Get a Fix Amid Early Games Success

Milano Cortina Olympic organizers have addressed issues with some medals falling apart. Athletes can return defective medals for repair. The Italian State Mint collaborated on a solution. The issue, tied to a clasp mechanism, was highlighted after U.S. skier Jacqueline Wiles’ medal broke during celebrations.

Updated: 10-02-2026 22:28 IST
Milano Cortina Olympic organizers have swiftly addressed a problem with some medals falling apart, providing a solution and allowing athletes to return defective ones for repairs. This development was confirmed by local organizers on Tuesday.

The Italian State Mint, charged with producing the medals, collaborated with event organizers to identify and mitigate the source of the defects, which affected a limited number of medals. Despite the mishaps, the Games have proceeded smoothly.

The issue likely stemmed from a required breakaway clasp mechanism, intended to prevent strangulation. This was illustrated when U.S. skier Jacqueline Wiles had her medal break during recent celebrations. Despite the incident, organizers report positive feedback from venues and athletes alike.

