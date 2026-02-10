Harnessing the Sun: India's Leap in Green Energy

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, addressing the Rajya Sabha, highlighted India's strides in renewable energy spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. By harnessing solar energy, India has become a global leader in renewable energy production.

Joshi contrasted this approach with previous administrations, which he criticized for failing to recognize the potential of solar power. Under current leadership, India's renewable capacity has surged to 272 gigawatts, a significant increase from the past.

Further, the National Green Hydrogen Mission seeks to position India as a hub for green hydrogen, aiming for substantial reductions in CO₂ emissions. The initiative includes incentives for domestic production of green ammonia and hydrogen, contributing to both environmental and agricultural advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)