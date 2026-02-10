Left Menu

Harnessing the Sun: India's Leap in Green Energy

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi emphasized India's significant progress in renewable energy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. By recognizing the power of the sun, India has become the third-largest renewable energy producer globally. Initiatives like PM-Kusum and the National Green Hydrogen Mission are pivotal in this transformative journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:31 IST
Harnessing the Sun: India's Leap in Green Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, addressing the Rajya Sabha, highlighted India's strides in renewable energy spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. By harnessing solar energy, India has become a global leader in renewable energy production.

Joshi contrasted this approach with previous administrations, which he criticized for failing to recognize the potential of solar power. Under current leadership, India's renewable capacity has surged to 272 gigawatts, a significant increase from the past.

Further, the National Green Hydrogen Mission seeks to position India as a hub for green hydrogen, aiming for substantial reductions in CO₂ emissions. The initiative includes incentives for domestic production of green ammonia and hydrogen, contributing to both environmental and agricultural advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Grants Interim Bail to Contractor in Delhi Biker Death Case

Court Grants Interim Bail to Contractor in Delhi Biker Death Case

 India
2
Haryana's Pension Controversy: BJP Government Rebuts Congress Claims

Haryana's Pension Controversy: BJP Government Rebuts Congress Claims

 India
3
CBI Coordinates Deportation of Murder Suspect Sombir Motta from USA

CBI Coordinates Deportation of Murder Suspect Sombir Motta from USA

 India
4
Pakistan's Positive Mindset Against India: Farhan's Game Plan

Pakistan's Positive Mindset Against India: Farhan's Game Plan

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026