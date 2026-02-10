DRI Cracks Down on Mumbai Gold Melting Syndicate: Major Seizure and Arrests

In a significant crackdown, the Mumbai Zonal Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a gold melting syndicate operating in the city. The operation, codenamed 'Operation Gold Meltdown', led to the seizure of 5.8 kilograms of smuggled gold, valued at Rs 9.22 crore, and the arrest of two pivotal network members.

This breakthrough occurred after DRI officers, acting on precise intelligence, conducted discreet surveillance in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar area. The surveillance unveiled a clandestine gold melting facility involved in illicit gold processing. During the operation, DRI officials intercepted two individuals, recovering significant gold quantities from their possession.

Further investigations disclosed that the gold entered India through the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, smuggled in wax capsule form by syndicate-recruited passengers. Searches of related facilities unveiled logbooks of smuggled gold transactions and other incriminating evidence, including melting equipment, transaction tokens, and foreign bullion marking dies.

(With inputs from agencies.)