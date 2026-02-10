Left Menu

DRI Cracks Down on Mumbai Gold Melting Syndicate: Major Seizure and Arrests

The DRI's Mumbai unit has dismantled a clandestine gold melting syndicate, seizing 5.8 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 9.22 crore and apprehending two suspects. Sourced through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the gold was processed in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar. Comprehensive searches revealed significant evidence of smuggling operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:24 IST
DRI Cracks Down on Mumbai Gold Melting Syndicate: Major Seizure and Arrests
DRI Mumbai seizes 5.8 kg smuggled gold during Operation Gold Meltdown in Zaveri Bazar.(Photo/MumbaiDRI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Mumbai Zonal Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a gold melting syndicate operating in the city. The operation, codenamed 'Operation Gold Meltdown', led to the seizure of 5.8 kilograms of smuggled gold, valued at Rs 9.22 crore, and the arrest of two pivotal network members.

This breakthrough occurred after DRI officers, acting on precise intelligence, conducted discreet surveillance in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar area. The surveillance unveiled a clandestine gold melting facility involved in illicit gold processing. During the operation, DRI officials intercepted two individuals, recovering significant gold quantities from their possession.

Further investigations disclosed that the gold entered India through the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, smuggled in wax capsule form by syndicate-recruited passengers. Searches of related facilities unveiled logbooks of smuggled gold transactions and other incriminating evidence, including melting equipment, transaction tokens, and foreign bullion marking dies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kidnapped in Confusion: Tragic Mistake in Mexican Mine Abduction

Kidnapped in Confusion: Tragic Mistake in Mexican Mine Abduction

 Global
2
Emergency Landing: Plane Skids Off Runway in Somalia

Emergency Landing: Plane Skids Off Runway in Somalia

 Somalia
3
India U17's Tough Test Against Turkiye in Friendly Clash

India U17's Tough Test Against Turkiye in Friendly Clash

 India
4
Governors' Association Cancels Traditional Meeting Amid White House Partisan Snub

Governors' Association Cancels Traditional Meeting Amid White House Partisan...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026