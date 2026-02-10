Venezuela's Amuay Refinery Restarts After Blackout

Venezuela's largest refinery, Amuay, which boasts a processing capability of 645,000 barrels per day, successfully restarted basic services on Tuesday. The restart comes after a power blackout on Monday forced it out of service, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The refinery, like many others operated by the state-owned company PDVSA, regularly experiences electricity outages and similar incidents. These disruptions have become significant barriers to achieving maximum processing capacity, adding to the operational challenges faced by the Venezuelan oil industry.

Despite these difficulties, PDVSA did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the latest disruption. As the situation unfolds, industry stakeholders continue to monitor the stability and reliability of refining operations in Venezuela.