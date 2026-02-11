Market Jitters: Mixed Stock Performance Amid Economic Uncertainty

On Tuesday, major stock indexes displayed a mixed performance. The Dow Jones industrial average and a world equity index reached record highs, while other U.S. indexes weakened. Treasury yields fell after the Commerce Department reported stagnant retail sales in December, suggesting a softening U.S. economy.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 surged following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's election victory. The yen strengthened and the dollar fell against major currencies after U.S. commerce decisions. Despite market uncertainty, Marriott shares rose, while shares of Google parent Alphabet pressured the Nasdaq and S&P 500.

Tech stocks rebounded after an AI-driven sell-off, and Japanese bonds saw unexpected gains. Meanwhile, the yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes saw its biggest four-day drop since October, amid hopes for political stability in Japan and eased trade tensions.