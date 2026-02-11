Left Menu

U.S. Contemplates Seizure of Iranian Oil Tankers

U.S. officials have considered seizing Iranian oil tankers to pressure Tehran, but are concerned about potential retaliatory actions and impacts on global oil markets. The Wall Street Journal reported this development, though Reuters has not yet verified the information.

Updated: 11-02-2026 02:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 02:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States government is deliberating whether to seize tankers transporting Iranian oil. This strategy aims to exert pressure on Tehran amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

However, officials express concerns over possible retaliatory measures from Iran and the broader ramifications on global oil markets.

The Wall Street Journal reported these discussions on Tuesday, citing unnamed U.S. officials, while Reuters has been unable to independently verify this report.

