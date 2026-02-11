U.S. Contemplates Seizure of Iranian Oil Tankers
U.S. officials have considered seizing Iranian oil tankers to pressure Tehran, but are concerned about potential retaliatory actions and impacts on global oil markets. The Wall Street Journal reported this development, though Reuters has not yet verified the information.
The United States government is deliberating whether to seize tankers transporting Iranian oil. This strategy aims to exert pressure on Tehran amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
However, officials express concerns over possible retaliatory measures from Iran and the broader ramifications on global oil markets.
The Wall Street Journal reported these discussions on Tuesday, citing unnamed U.S. officials, while Reuters has been unable to independently verify this report.