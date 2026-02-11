Trump Predicts Iran's Willingness for a Nuclear Deal

During an interview on Tuesday with Fox Business Network's 'Kudlow' program, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his belief that Iran is interested in negotiating a deal with the United States. The discussions would address Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Trump highlighted that it would be 'foolish' for Iran not to pursue such negotiations. His remarks underline an ongoing diplomatic effort to address international nuclear concerns.

The President's comments come amidst heightened tensions between the two nations, with the world closely monitoring developments in the nuclear discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)