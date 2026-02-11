Trump's Bold Move to Revitalize Coal Power
President Trump plans to instruct the Pentagon to employ federal funds and contracts for the preservation of coal-fired power plants. This announcement, reported by Bloomberg News, will coincide with a visit to the White House by coal industry executives and energy leaders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 07:57 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 07:57 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to direct the Pentagon to utilize government funding and contracts to sustain coal-fired power plants across the nation, according to a report by Bloomberg News on Tuesday.
The report, though not independently verified by Reuters, suggests that Trump sees a future for coal in the U.S. energy landscape.
As part of this initiative, executives from the coal and energy sectors are expected to join Trump at the White House to discuss the potential impact and strategies for implementation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- coal
- energy
- White House
- Pentagon
- funding
- contracts
- power plants
- coal executives
- Bloomberg
ALSO READ
Trump Administration's Funding Withholdings Target Democratic States
ADB Boosts Assam's Fight Against Riverbank Erosion with $182M Funding
India's Aviation Sector Soars with Robust ECB Funding in 2025
Race Against the Clock: Immigration Bill Stalemate Looms Over DHS Funding
Temp Halt on Gateway Tunnel Project Funding Sparks Controversy