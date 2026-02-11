Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move to Revitalize Coal Power

President Trump plans to instruct the Pentagon to employ federal funds and contracts for the preservation of coal-fired power plants. This announcement, reported by Bloomberg News, will coincide with a visit to the White House by coal industry executives and energy leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 07:57 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 07:57 IST
Trump's Bold Move to Revitalize Coal Power
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to direct the Pentagon to utilize government funding and contracts to sustain coal-fired power plants across the nation, according to a report by Bloomberg News on Tuesday.

The report, though not independently verified by Reuters, suggests that Trump sees a future for coal in the U.S. energy landscape.

As part of this initiative, executives from the coal and energy sectors are expected to join Trump at the White House to discuss the potential impact and strategies for implementation.

TRENDING

1
CPCB Cracks Down on Parli Power Station for Environmental Violations

CPCB Cracks Down on Parli Power Station for Environmental Violations

 India
2
Gold and Silver Shine as Treasury Yields Dip Amid Economic Concerns

Gold and Silver Shine as Treasury Yields Dip Amid Economic Concerns

 Global
3
Puducherry's Financial Path: Interim Budget 2026-2027 Revealed

Puducherry's Financial Path: Interim Budget 2026-2027 Revealed

 India
4
BJD Pushes for Swift Vice-Chancellor Appointments in Odisha

BJD Pushes for Swift Vice-Chancellor Appointments in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026