Trump's Bold Move to Revitalize Coal Power

U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to direct the Pentagon to utilize government funding and contracts to sustain coal-fired power plants across the nation, according to a report by Bloomberg News on Tuesday.

The report, though not independently verified by Reuters, suggests that Trump sees a future for coal in the U.S. energy landscape.

As part of this initiative, executives from the coal and energy sectors are expected to join Trump at the White House to discuss the potential impact and strategies for implementation.