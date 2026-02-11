BJP MLA Inspects Crucial Road Project Amidst Manipur's Development Surge

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Letzamang Haokip on Wednesday assessed the progress of a significant road construction project connecting Henglep with Churachandpur, Manipur. This project falls under the North Eastern Council's initiatives and aims to establish all-weather roads in the region, addressing the immediate infrastructure needs. Haokip emphasized the necessity of concurrent electricity upgrades, with plans to install additional electric poles alongside the developing road networks.

In a broader strategic context, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2023 laid the groundwork for multiple developmental endeavors in Manipur, valued at over Rs 7,300 crore. These initiatives include the Manipur Urban Roads and Drainage and Asset Management Improvement Project. Modi's efforts are geared towards fostering sustainable development and enhancing infrastructure within the state.

This visit marked PM Modi's first to the region following the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities earlier in May 2023. Stressing reconciliation, Prime Minister Modi appealed for peace and unity, promising governmental support to aid the path of recovery and development in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)