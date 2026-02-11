Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to Critique Union Budget Amidst Trade Deal Controversy

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will address the ongoing Union Budget 2026-27 discussions on Wednesday. Opposition MPs criticize the India-US trade deal, claiming it favors the US. The Congress labels the budget as a missed opportunity amid rising inequality. The session concludes on April 2.

Updated: 11-02-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:00 IST
Rahul Gandhi to Critique Union Budget Amidst Trade Deal Controversy
Image Credit: ANI
In the ongoing discussions regarding the Union Budget 2026-27, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is poised to voice his opinions this Wednesday. The session in both the Lower and Upper Houses of Parliament continues today.

The Opposition parties took a firm stance against the India-United States interim trade agreement. On Tuesday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor argued in the Lower House that the trade framework lacks reciprocity, describing it as a 'pre-committed purchase' rather than a genuine agreement.

Tharoor remarked, 'How can we justify a reciprocal tariff structure where one side imposes 18 percent tariffs while the other has none? With India's trade surplus with the US at just 45 billion USD, committing to 500 billion USD in purchases over five years reduces our leverage.'

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the government for not securing a favorable deal with the US, urging focus on 'ground realities'. Yadav advised against 'wasting time in false thoughts' and instead, addressing real issues.

Presented on February 1 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Budget includes ambitious proposals for high-speed rail and national waterways. With the legislative assembly election in West Bengal approaching, major infrastructural plans were announced.

