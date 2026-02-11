Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Kesavan Slams Rahul Gandhi over Memoir Controversy

BJP leader CR Kesavan criticized Rahul Gandhi over the controversy involving General Naravane's memoir 'Four Stars of Destiny', accusing him of spreading misinformation. He alleged the Congress party attempted to create a political narrative, while Naravane and the publisher verified the book isn't published yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:11 IST
BJP leader CR Kesavan (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson CR Kesavan took a strong stance against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the contentious issue of former Army Chief General Naravane's memoir, 'Four Stars of Destiny'. Kesavan accused Gandhi of fabricating a controversy by citing a book not available to the public yet.

Kesavan described the situation as Congress's attempt to manipulate political discourse, referencing both the false claims of the memoir's publication and General Naravane's own statements, which aligned with the publisher's denial of its release. Kesavan further criticized Gandhi's approach as an effort to disrupt parliamentary functions.

Despite Rahul Gandhi's claims outside Parliament and social media posts regarding the book's availability, Penguin Random House India confirmed the book remains unpublished. Their statement clarified that any pre-orders do not equate to availability in the market, ensuring licensing compliance and denying any premature distribution.

