Left Menu

Navigating Financial Decisions: Quora's Role in Guiding Indian Consumers

A survey of Indian Quora users reveals their proactive approach towards financial decisions. Authentic peer insights are crucial, with many starting research weeks ahead. Quora emerges as a key platform, with 82% valuing real experiences for financial research, influencing 38% of decisions. This presents an opportunity for financial brands to build early trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:39 IST
Navigating Financial Decisions: Quora's Role in Guiding Indian Consumers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent survey has shed light on the active role Quora plays in shaping the financial decisions of Indian consumers. According to the findings, users of the platform prioritize authenticity and peer insights when deliberating over investments, loans, and banking choices.

The survey, conducted among Quora's Indian user base, highlights that consumers are not just passively browsing financial information. Instead, they actively compare options and seek advice from those with firsthand experiences. This proactive research often begins weeks, sometimes even months, before a financial decision is made.

As 73% of respondents express confidence in achieving their financial goals, Quora continues to be a trusted source for credible information. This presents a significant opportunity for marketers within the finance sector to engage with potential customers early in their research journey and help guide informed decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Prepares for Historic Election and National Referendum

Bangladesh Prepares for Historic Election and National Referendum

 Bangladesh
2
Tencent and Tesla Team Up for Advanced In-Car Services

Tencent and Tesla Team Up for Advanced In-Car Services

 China
3
Combating Illicit Tobacco: India's Battle Against Smuggled Cigarettes

Combating Illicit Tobacco: India's Battle Against Smuggled Cigarettes

 India
4
DMK and Congress: Alliance Negotiations Amid Speculation

DMK and Congress: Alliance Negotiations Amid Speculation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026