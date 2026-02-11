Navigating Financial Decisions: Quora's Role in Guiding Indian Consumers
A survey of Indian Quora users reveals their proactive approach towards financial decisions. Authentic peer insights are crucial, with many starting research weeks ahead. Quora emerges as a key platform, with 82% valuing real experiences for financial research, influencing 38% of decisions. This presents an opportunity for financial brands to build early trust.
- Country:
- India
A recent survey has shed light on the active role Quora plays in shaping the financial decisions of Indian consumers. According to the findings, users of the platform prioritize authenticity and peer insights when deliberating over investments, loans, and banking choices.
The survey, conducted among Quora's Indian user base, highlights that consumers are not just passively browsing financial information. Instead, they actively compare options and seek advice from those with firsthand experiences. This proactive research often begins weeks, sometimes even months, before a financial decision is made.
As 73% of respondents express confidence in achieving their financial goals, Quora continues to be a trusted source for credible information. This presents a significant opportunity for marketers within the finance sector to engage with potential customers early in their research journey and help guide informed decision-making.
(With inputs from agencies.)
