Gold and Silver Shine Bright Amid Economic Softening

Gold and silver prices increased due to a weaker U.S. dollar and falling Treasury yields following indications of a slowing economy. The soft retail sales data sparked speculation about potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Investors await key jobs data for further market direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:47 IST
Gold and silver prices saw an uptick on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar weakened and Treasury yields fell, driven by disappointing December retail sales figures. These indicators suggest a cooling economy ahead of crucial jobs data release later today.

Spot gold rose by 0.7% to $5,056.82 per ounce as of 0648 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for April delivery climbed 1% to $5,080.90 per ounce. Spot silver rebounded, gaining 2.2% to $82.44 per ounce following a notable decline in the previous session.

Market analysts highlight that the lower yields support gold prices, amid anticipation of imminent Federal Reserve rate cuts. Investors are closely monitoring the non-farm payrolls report, with expectations of a 70,000 increase in jobs for January. Falling U.S. yields make gold a more attractive asset, as the opportunity cost of holding this non-yielding asset diminishes.

