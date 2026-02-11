Gold and Silver Shine Bright Amid Economic Softening

Gold and silver prices saw an uptick on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar weakened and Treasury yields fell, driven by disappointing December retail sales figures. These indicators suggest a cooling economy ahead of crucial jobs data release later today.

Spot gold rose by 0.7% to $5,056.82 per ounce as of 0648 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for April delivery climbed 1% to $5,080.90 per ounce. Spot silver rebounded, gaining 2.2% to $82.44 per ounce following a notable decline in the previous session.

Market analysts highlight that the lower yields support gold prices, amid anticipation of imminent Federal Reserve rate cuts. Investors are closely monitoring the non-farm payrolls report, with expectations of a 70,000 increase in jobs for January. Falling U.S. yields make gold a more attractive asset, as the opportunity cost of holding this non-yielding asset diminishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)