Unexpected Scrutiny: DOJ's Surprise Visit to Federal Reserve Renovation

Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's office led by Jeanine Pirro made a surprise visit to the Federal Reserve's renovation project. This action aligns with the Trump administration's continuous pressure on the central bank as they seek to influence monetary policy.

The visit, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, saw prosecutors being informed they required prior clearance to access the site. President Trump has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the current Fed's position on interest rates.

The Justice Department's investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell is interpreted by some as a political maneuver. While former Fed leaders have expressed concern over the pressure on the central bank's independence, Trump's administration seems set on its course.