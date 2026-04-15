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Unexpected Scrutiny: DOJ's Surprise Visit to Federal Reserve Renovation

Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's office made an unannounced visit to the Federal Reserve's headquarters renovation project, highlighting ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and the central bank. The visit is part of a broader campaign against Fed Chair Jerome Powell and raises concerns about the independence of central banking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 07:34 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 07:34 IST
Unexpected Scrutiny: DOJ's Surprise Visit to Federal Reserve Renovation
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Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's office led by Jeanine Pirro made a surprise visit to the Federal Reserve's renovation project. This action aligns with the Trump administration's continuous pressure on the central bank as they seek to influence monetary policy.

The visit, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, saw prosecutors being informed they required prior clearance to access the site. President Trump has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the current Fed's position on interest rates.

The Justice Department's investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell is interpreted by some as a political maneuver. While former Fed leaders have expressed concern over the pressure on the central bank's independence, Trump's administration seems set on its course.

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