Russia Seeks Clarity on New U.S. Restrictions on Venezuela's Oil Industry

Russia announced plans to engage with the United States for further understanding of recently imposed U.S. restrictions on Venezuela's oil business, as confirmed by the Kremlin on Wednesday.

The U.S. Treasury Department recently issued a general license to endorse the exploration and production of oil and gas in Venezuela, notably excluding any dealings with Russian nationals or entities.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov assured reporters that Russia is poised to seek clarification from Washington, utilizing available channels of communication to resolve ambiguities.

(With inputs from agencies.)