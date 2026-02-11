Left Menu

Russia Seeks Clarity on New U.S. Restrictions on Venezuela's Oil Industry

Russia intends to seek clarification from the United States regarding new restrictions on Venezuela's oil operations. The U.S. Treasury issued a license for Venezuela's oil exploration but barred transactions with Russian entities. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced plans to communicate with Washington regarding the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:00 IST
Russia Seeks Clarity on New U.S. Restrictions on Venezuela's Oil Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia announced plans to engage with the United States for further understanding of recently imposed U.S. restrictions on Venezuela's oil business, as confirmed by the Kremlin on Wednesday.

The U.S. Treasury Department recently issued a general license to endorse the exploration and production of oil and gas in Venezuela, notably excluding any dealings with Russian nationals or entities.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov assured reporters that Russia is poised to seek clarification from Washington, utilizing available channels of communication to resolve ambiguities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vande Bharat: Affordable High-Speed Rail Revolution in India

Vande Bharat: Affordable High-Speed Rail Revolution in India

 India
2
Tottenham Hotspur Terminates Thomas Frank Amid Poor Results

Tottenham Hotspur Terminates Thomas Frank Amid Poor Results

 Global
3
Controversial Voter Roll Revision Sparks Debate in Assam

Controversial Voter Roll Revision Sparks Debate in Assam

 India
4
EU's Quest for Simplified Regulations: Competing Globally

EU's Quest for Simplified Regulations: Competing Globally

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026