Soly Thomas: Pioneering Growth at Canara HSBC Life Insurance

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company has re-designated Soly Thomas as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Distribution Officer for Bancassurance. Thomas, a founding member who has been with the company since 2008, has significantly influenced Canara HSBC Life's growth and market strength. Over nearly two decades, he has been pivotal in building the bancassurance distribution strategy, leading a vast sales network across Canara Bank, regional rural banking partners, and HSBC.

Anuj Mathur, the company's Managing Director and CEO, expressed enthusiasm about Thomas's re-designation, acknowledging his strategic leadership and commitment. Mathur noted that Thomas's role in developing the distribution ecosystem has been exemplary, and his expanded responsibilities aim to leverage insights for sustainable growth. Thomas expressed his honor at the trust placed in him and emphasized the importance of collaboration in achieving the company's growth agenda.

As of the third quarter of FY26, Canara HSBC Life Insurance ranked ninth on an individual WPI basis, showing growth that outpaced industry averages. With its Initial Public Offering completed earlier this year, the company is now publicly listed on Indian stock exchanges. It continues to offer a diverse range of insurance products through an extensive bancassurance network.