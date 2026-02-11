Indore Narcotics Wing Cracks Down on MD Drug Lab in Ashoknagar

The Indore Narcotics wing has successfully dismantled an illicit MD drug manufacturing unit in the Kadrana village of Ashoknagar district, Madhya Pradesh, resulting in the arrest of two individuals, officials announced on Wednesday.

Authorities apprehended Priyanshu Jain, 31, of Chanderi, and his associate Raghvendra Singh, 38, from Kadrana, during a Tuesday raid. At the crime scene, over 1,200 grams of MD drugs and substantial quantities of liquid MD and chemicals were confiscated, noted DIG (Narcotics) Mahesh Chandra Jain.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Jain resorted to drug production due to financial strain from his failing flour mill business. The operation was prompted by a local's tip-off to officials after observing Jain's frequent trips to Indore for chemical supplies. Further probes are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)