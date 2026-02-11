Odisha Partners with JICA for Sustainable Forestry and Livelihood

The Odisha government is seeking continued collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to achieve developmental milestones for the state and the nation. Highlighting JICA's vital role in ongoing forestry projects, the state's Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Minister, Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia, praised their efforts in protecting local communities and the environment.

Under the Odisha Forestry Sector Development Project (OFSDP), significant progress has been made in sustainable forest management through community participation and livelihood enhancement. The second phase of this project, spanning across several forest and wildlife divisions, is due for completion in March 2027, with aspirations for a third phase to support 'Viksit Odisha 2036' and 'Viksit India 2047' goals.

Recognizing Odisha's climate vulnerabilities, the government has initiated additional schemes like the Ama Jangala Yojana and Ama Similipal Yojana to involve more communities in sustainable forestry practices and improve resilience against climate challenges. This initiative underscores the critical need for community engagement and adaptive strategies to safeguard both the environment and local livelihoods.