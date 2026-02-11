Left Menu

Odisha Partners with JICA for Sustainable Forestry and Livelihood

The Odisha government is collaborating with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to advance forestry projects aimed at sustainable forest management and community development. With ongoing projects and future plans, the initiative involves significant community participation and seeks to address environmental challenges while promoting local livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-02-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 18:41 IST
Odisha Partners with JICA for Sustainable Forestry and Livelihood
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government is seeking continued collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to achieve developmental milestones for the state and the nation. Highlighting JICA's vital role in ongoing forestry projects, the state's Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Minister, Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia, praised their efforts in protecting local communities and the environment.

Under the Odisha Forestry Sector Development Project (OFSDP), significant progress has been made in sustainable forest management through community participation and livelihood enhancement. The second phase of this project, spanning across several forest and wildlife divisions, is due for completion in March 2027, with aspirations for a third phase to support 'Viksit Odisha 2036' and 'Viksit India 2047' goals.

Recognizing Odisha's climate vulnerabilities, the government has initiated additional schemes like the Ama Jangala Yojana and Ama Similipal Yojana to involve more communities in sustainable forestry practices and improve resilience against climate challenges. This initiative underscores the critical need for community engagement and adaptive strategies to safeguard both the environment and local livelihoods.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Extends Protection in Sabarimala Gold-Loss Case

Supreme Court Extends Protection in Sabarimala Gold-Loss Case

 India
2
Novak Djokovic Withdraws from Qatar Open due to Fatigue

Novak Djokovic Withdraws from Qatar Open due to Fatigue

 Global
3
Oman's OQ Eyes Indian Aluminium Sector for Strategic Expansion

Oman's OQ Eyes Indian Aluminium Sector for Strategic Expansion

 India
4
AIIMS in Kerala: The Waiting Game

AIIMS in Kerala: The Waiting Game

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026