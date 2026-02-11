India-Russia Oil Dynamics Amid US Pressure: A Delicate Balancing Act
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov refuted claims that India will stop buying Russian oil, underscoring India's energy sovereignty and strategic partnership with Russia. Lavrov highlighted US attempts to curtail India's oil imports through coercive measures. India aims to diversify crude sources, maintaining stability in its energy supply.
- Country:
- Russia
In a recent parliamentary address, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov dismissed assertions that India would cease purchasing Russian oil, citing only former US President Donald Trump had made such claims. Lavrov emphasized the robustness of the India-Russia strategic partnership during the session.
The minister outlined US efforts to obstruct India's oil trade with Russia, mentioning the use of coercive measures like tariffs and sanctions. Despite this pressure, India remains committed to ensuring its energy security by diversifying oil sources.
Lavrov also noted the strong ties forged during President Putin's visit to India, highlighting continued collaboration under the BRICS framework. With BRICS chairmanship in India's hands, Lavrov expressed Russia's willingness to strengthen relations further, emphasizing New Delhi's lead in the bloc.
