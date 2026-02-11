In a recent parliamentary address, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov dismissed assertions that India would cease purchasing Russian oil, citing only former US President Donald Trump had made such claims. Lavrov emphasized the robustness of the India-Russia strategic partnership during the session.

The minister outlined US efforts to obstruct India's oil trade with Russia, mentioning the use of coercive measures like tariffs and sanctions. Despite this pressure, India remains committed to ensuring its energy security by diversifying oil sources.

Lavrov also noted the strong ties forged during President Putin's visit to India, highlighting continued collaboration under the BRICS framework. With BRICS chairmanship in India's hands, Lavrov expressed Russia's willingness to strengthen relations further, emphasizing New Delhi's lead in the bloc.