Unexpected Job Surge Sends U.S. Markets Soaring

U.S. stock futures and the dollar rose as unexpected job growth in January exceeded expectations, complicating potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. European markets reacted to AI concerns, while the dollar and yen showed significant volatility. Commodity prices experienced shifts, reflecting broader economic trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock futures and the dollar witnessed a significant rise following data revealing an unexpected surge in job creation for January. The Labor Department reported an addition of 130,000 workers to nonfarm payrolls, surpassing expectations and setting the unemployment rate at a lower-than-anticipated 4.3%.

The robust jobs data places pressure on the Federal Reserve to maintain current interest rates, despite President Trump's push for cuts. Meanwhile, European trading was influenced by AI disruption fears, particularly affecting asset managers, yet the STOXX 600 index reached new highs.

In currency markets, the dollar initially lost ground against the yen but later regained strength. Notably, since Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's election victory, the yen has shown resilience. Commodity markets also fluctuated, with gold and bitcoin experiencing varied movements.

