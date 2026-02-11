Vayu Shakti 2024: A Showcase of IAF's Indomitable Power

Set against the backdrop of Rajasthan's Pokharan Range, the Indian Air Force's Exercise 'Vayu Shakti' is slated to display an impressive range of firepower and operational capabilities on February 27. Involving a total of more than 120 air assets, this demonstration will underscore the IAF's capacity to swiftly punish adversaries and dominate any operational setting.

Central to this event is the debut of the C-295 aircraft, expected to highlight its night-operation proficiency alongside a range of advanced weaponry, including the Akash and SpyDer systems. The exercise follows last year's successful Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan and PoK.

Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, has highlighted the importance of the exercise, noting its strategic messaging potential. The event will also demonstrate the IAF's critical role in humanitarian missions, showcasing its comprehensive impact within India's national security framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)