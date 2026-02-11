AI-Driven Education: The Future of Learning at Bharat Bodhan Conclave 2026

As artificial intelligence prepares to reshape educational landscapes, the Ministry of Education is organizing the Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026 on February 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam. The event is set to unite policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders in a bid to strategize the next wave of AI-driven educational reforms.

Preceding the two-day conclave, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan conducted a breakthrough Edtech AI Roundtable at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. The roundtable featured leaders from ten pioneering Indian edtech startups, focusing on AI-oriented solutions for K-12 education, language skills, and more, especially in underserved regions.

The event, a precursor to the India AI Impact Summit, gathered policymakers, academics, and tech entrepreneurs to synchronize AI innovation with the goals of the National Education Policy 2020. Prominent participants included Minister of State for Education and DoNER, Sukanta Majumdar, and other senior officials, indicating the high-level interest in these initiatives.

The startups, showcasing advanced AI tools for personalized learning experiences, emphasized technology's potential for empowerment and inclusion. Pradhan highlighted AI's pivotal role in achieving the Viksit Bharat @ 2047 vision, urging a shift to measurable educational outcomes over mere content access.

Ashutosh Sharma from Prosus underscored the significance of AI in making quality education universally accessible. Insights from the Roundtable and Conclave will guide discussions at the India AI Impact Summit, focusing on responsible AI use and sector-wide impact).

