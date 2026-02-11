Left Menu

Crackdown on Unauthorized Fertilizer: Punjab Takes Action

A Haryana-based firm, Unitech Crop Science, faces legal action for unauthorized storage and sale of agricultural inputs in Punjab. Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian announced the seizure following a surprise inspection. Legal proceedings have commenced under various agricultural and essential commodities acts to ensure quality inputs for farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:21 IST
Crackdown on Unauthorized Fertilizer: Punjab Takes Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Haryana-based firm, Unitech Crop Science, has come under scrutiny for allegedly storing and selling unauthorized fertilizers and insecticides in Punjab's Malerkotla district, according to Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian.

The unauthorized agricultural inputs were discovered during a surprise inspection at the company's premises. Following this, an FIR was filed based on complaints by the Punjab Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Legal action has been initiated under various regulatory acts, including the Fertilisers (Control) Order, 1985, and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Minister Khudian emphasized the commitment of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government to providing quality agricultural inputs. Meanwhile, Gurjit Singh Brar, Director of Agriculture, confirmed intensified state-wide inspections to uphold transparency and quality in the supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rolls-Royce's Ambitious Expansion Plans in India

Rolls-Royce's Ambitious Expansion Plans in India

 India
2
Election Preparations Underway: All Eyes on Tamil Nadu's Power Play

Election Preparations Underway: All Eyes on Tamil Nadu's Power Play

 India
3
Spinners Spin Victory for West Indies Against England in T20 World Cup

Spinners Spin Victory for West Indies Against England in T20 World Cup

 India
4
Warzone Communication Clash: Russia's Restrictions on Telegram Under Fire

Warzone Communication Clash: Russia's Restrictions on Telegram Under Fire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026