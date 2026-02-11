Crackdown on Unauthorized Fertilizer: Punjab Takes Action
A Haryana-based firm, Unitech Crop Science, faces legal action for unauthorized storage and sale of agricultural inputs in Punjab. Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian announced the seizure following a surprise inspection. Legal proceedings have commenced under various agricultural and essential commodities acts to ensure quality inputs for farmers.
- Country:
- India
A Haryana-based firm, Unitech Crop Science, has come under scrutiny for allegedly storing and selling unauthorized fertilizers and insecticides in Punjab's Malerkotla district, according to Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian.
The unauthorized agricultural inputs were discovered during a surprise inspection at the company's premises. Following this, an FIR was filed based on complaints by the Punjab Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Legal action has been initiated under various regulatory acts, including the Fertilisers (Control) Order, 1985, and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.
Minister Khudian emphasized the commitment of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government to providing quality agricultural inputs. Meanwhile, Gurjit Singh Brar, Director of Agriculture, confirmed intensified state-wide inspections to uphold transparency and quality in the supply chain.
(With inputs from agencies.)